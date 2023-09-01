Mustafa Ali Comments On NXT North American Title Eliminator Next Week

Mustafa Ali is on a mission to capture the NXT North American Championship.

As seen on his segment with Dragon Lee on this week’s episode of NXT on USA, the former WWE Superstar made it clear he wants to capture the NXT North American Championship.

On Friday, Ali took to Twitter (X) and further drove this point home.

“They took away opportunities I created for myself. They took away a one on one championship match I earned,” he wrote. “Now it’s my turn. Slay the dragon on WWE NXT [and] take the title at NXT No Mercy.”

Mustafa Ali goes one-on-one against Dragon Lee on next Tuesday night’s episode of NXT on USA.

Check out the post below and join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.