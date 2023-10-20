Mustafa Ali Selling Ring Gear To Benefit Helping Hand U.S.A.

Mustafa Ali is donating his ring gear for a good cause.

The recently released WWE Superstar took to social media on Friday and announced that he is selling his previously worn ring gear and will be donating 100-percent of the revenue generated to Helping Hand USA.

[The] world is divided over who is in the right and who is wrong,” he wrote. “Shouting at each other drowns out the voice of innocent children left [without] homes, food, water and medical help.” I am putting ALL of my previously worn gear for sale.”

Ali continued, “100% of the money will go to Helping Hand USA.

Check out all of the details in the posts embedded below courtesy of Mustafa Ali's official Twitter (X) page.

