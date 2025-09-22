MVP Doubles Down On Harsh Criticism Of Triple H: “I Have Zero Respect For Him”

AEW star MVP is standing firm on his criticism of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. In a new interview with TMZ Inside The Ring, MVP reiterated comments he made earlier this year, confirming that his stance has not changed and making it clear that he has no respect for the WWE executive.

MVP declined to elaborate on the details but promised to share the full story on his own podcast, Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze. “I’m gonna address that on my platform,” he said.

He then doubled down on his earlier remarks, saying: “I stand by those words. I have zero respect for him, personally or professionally. And when I tell why, then people will be like, ‘Okay, that makes sense.’”

MVP concluded by emphasizing his personal code of accountability, making it clear that his criticisms are direct and intentional. “If I say something about you, I will say it to you, and if you come and ask me about what I said, I’m not going to deny I said it. I’m going to say yes, I said that. Now what would you like to talk further? Where do we go from here?”

The remarks keep speculation high about what prompted MVP’s issues with Triple H, as fans now wait for him to reveal the full story on his podcast.