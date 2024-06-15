MVP Originally Wanted Ricochet As Part Of The Hurt Business

WWE veteran MVP recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he originally wanted Ricochet to be part of the Hurt Business. However, the company informed him at the time that when he asked for both Cedric Alexander and Ricochet, he could only choose one. He chose Cedric because he thought it would help him more.

MVP wrote, “True story, when we were forming The Hurt Business, I asked for BOTH Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. We were told we could only have 1, we chose Cedric because we felt he needed our association more than Ricochet did. I always thought Ricky O would be a big star on his own.”

