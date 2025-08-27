MVP Reveals Ricochet Was Originally Planned For The Hurt Syndicate

During an episode of his Marking Out podcast with Dwayne Swayze, AEW star and pro wrestling legend MVP discussed various topics, including how fellow AEW star Ricochet was originally meant to join The Hurt Syndicate.

MVP said, “Because Cedric was still under contract, we were coming over, and at the time you were still negotiating, there were a lot of pieces. We’re like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna reunite and we’re gonna Ricochet’s gonna have that spot.’ But in our business, we have the saying: card subject to change.

He continued, “We did that spot in the ring with Bobby when he snatched you up, and that was supposed to have been like, where we start initiating Ricochet and where his character changes.”

MVP added, “He goes, and he becomes, ‘I hurt people,’ but as things sometimes happen organically, his career path went a completely different way, and selfishly, like I wanted him in the Hurt Syndicate, but I dare say things worked out better for you as they are.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)