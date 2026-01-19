Natalya Turns On Maxxine Dupri On WWE RAW

Becky Lynch successfully retained the Women’s Intercontinental Championship on WWE Raw, but the victory came amid controversy after Natalya interfered and cost Maxxine Dupri a potential breakthrough win.

The championship bout opened the show, with Lynch immediately using her veteran instincts to control the pace. She took Dupri to the outside early, sending her into the barricades to establish dominance. Dupri responded with increased aggression, connecting with a cannonball in the corner and a well-executed fisherman’s suplex that briefly shifted momentum in her favor.

The middle portion of the match centered on submission exchanges. Dupri locked in an ankle lock, forcing the champion to scramble, while Lynch countered with her signature Dis-Arm-Her. During a tense exchange with the referee, Lynch exposed a turnbuckle pad, adding another layer of controversy to the contest.

The decisive moment came when Dupri landed a round kick and covered Lynch. As the referee counted, Natalya suddenly appeared at ringside and placed Lynch’s foot on the bottom rope, breaking the pin attempt. While Dupri reacted in disbelief, Lynch seized the opening and delivered a Uranage (Man-Handle Slam) to score the pinfall and retain her title.

The drama escalated after the bell. Natalya entered the ring and launched a vicious attack on Dupri, taking her down with a double-leg takedown followed by repeated punches and a thrust kick. Standing over her fallen opponent, Natalya shouted, “You are never going to learn!” before applying the Sharpshooter.

Despite repeated instructions from the referee, Natalya refused to release the hold, leaving Dupri writhing in pain as the segment ended. The post-match assault strongly suggests that Natalya has inserted herself directly into the Women’s Intercontinental Championship picture, potentially setting the stage for a heated rivalry involving Lynch and Dupri in the weeks ahead.