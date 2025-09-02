NBC Sports President Thanks WWE As Peacock Era For Main Roster PLEs Ends

NBC Sports President Rick Cordella took to his Twitter (X) account to express his gratitude to WWE for partnering with the Peacock streaming service since 2021.

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE’s main roster pay-per-view events have been featured on Peacock, with WWE Clash in Paris being the final main roster event to air on the platform. Following this, WWE will transition to ESPN, starting with WrestlePalooza on September 20th.

Cordella wrote, “And a big thank you to @WWE, Nick Khan, @TripleH, and @StephMcMahon for taking a chance on Peacock 5 years ago, as we were just launching.

But it’s not goodbye. We’re excited to stay a partner of the WWE, with must-watch, Saturday Night Main Events for years to come.”

Peacock will continue to be the streaming platform for NXT pay-per-views and Saturday Night’s Main Event specials.