Netflix Confirms Stranger Things Crossover On January 5 WWE RAW

WWE is reportedly set to deepen its partnership with Netflix through a high-profile crossover tied to one of the streaming giant’s most successful franchises, Stranger Things.

The potential collaboration was first reported by WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, noting that both sides are working on a promotional partnership connected to the show’s upcoming final season. While specific creative elements of the crossover have not yet been revealed, the report described it as a “promotional collaboration” expected to roll out in the near future.

Netflix has since confirmed that the crossover will officially take place on the first episode of Monday Night Raw in 2026.

The timing aligns with the conclusion of Stranger Things, which is currently in its fifth and final season. Volume 2 of the season is scheduled to premiere on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, followed by a feature-length series finale set for New Year’s Eve on December 31.

Raw will mark its one-year anniversary on Netflix with a special broadcast from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on January 5, 2026. The episode is slated to include a World Heavyweight Championship match featuring CM Punk against Bron Breakker.

With WWE continuing to expand its presence on Netflix, the Stranger Things crossover represents another major step in blending pop culture and professional wrestling as Raw enters its second year on the platform.