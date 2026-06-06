New AEW All In: London 2026 Ticket Sales Update Revealed

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is scheduled to hold its 2026 All In: London pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sunday, August 30th, at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

According to a recent report from WrestleTix (via the Wrestling Observer), the company has sold 24,901 tickets for the event so far. Standard admission tickets are priced at €31.70, with nearly 106 tickets currently available on the resale market.

The report also indicated that ticket demand for this year’s event is noticeably slower than for the previous two events held at Wembley Stadium, where more tickets had been sold by this point, even without the official match card being announced.

In 2024, AEW sold 53,922 tickets for their last appearance at Wembley. Last year’s show took place in Arlington, Texas, and drew an audience of 21,973 fans. Ticket sales are anticipated to increase once the company begins announcing matches for the London pay-per-view.