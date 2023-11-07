New AEW Dynamite Segment Announced For This Week

A new segment is now official for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly AEW on TBS program this Wednesday night, AEW President Tony Khan has checked in on social media to announce a new interview segment for the show.

The segment will feature AEW commentator Tony Schiavone sitting down for a discussion with AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida and “Timeless” Toni Storm.

Check out the announcement below