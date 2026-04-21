New Brock Lesnar Merchandise Fuels Retirement Talk

WWE Shop has launched new merchandise featuring Brock Lesnar following WrestleMania 42.

Among the releases are three “Thank You Brock” shirts commemorating what appears to be the in-ring retirement of The Beast Incarnate, priced at $34.99 each.

This release comes on the heels of Lesnar’s match against Oba Femi, where Femi secured victory with a move called Fall From Grace. After the match, Lesnar notably removed his gloves and boots and left them in the ring—a gesture that is traditionally associated with retirement or the conclusion of a wrestler’s career. However, no official confirmation of his retirement has been announced.

The newly released shirts highlight the significance of the match and Lesnar’s legacy. The product descriptions emphasize the importance of this bout and present the items as commemorative merchandise. As of now, WWE has not issued a formal statement regarding Lesnar’s status, leading to speculation among fans, but no official updates have been provided.