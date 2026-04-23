New Data Shows WWE WrestleMania 42 Attendance Decline

As reported by PWMania.com, WWE legend and 17-time world champion John Cena announced the attendance figures for both nights of WrestleMania 42: 50,816 for night one and 55,255 for night two.

WrestleNomics conducted its usual analysis and noted that these numbers reflect a decrease of 17% and 13%, respectively, from WrestleMania 41. These percentages correspond closely with the drop reported by WrestleTix. Their last report indicated that 50,081 tickets were distributed for night one and 52,000 for night two, representing declines of 17% and 15% compared to WrestleMania 41, when 60,151 and 61,389 tickets were distributed.

It is important to note that WrestleTix does not include suite tickets in its figures, and it remains unclear whether WWE accounts for suite attendance. The Las Vegas Stadium Authority, which oversees Allegiant Stadium, reported an attendance of 58,538 for night one and 60,103 for night two of WrestleMania 41. Final attendance numbers for WrestleMania 42 are expected to be released later this year in the quarterly report.

In February, it was reported that WrestleMania 41 generated $66 million in revenue over the two nights, setting a record for live-event gate revenue in professional wrestling. The gate revenue for WrestleMania 42 has not yet been announced. WrestleMania 43 has already been announced and is set to take place in Saudi Arabia next year.