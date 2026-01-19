New Details Emerge On Why Trey Miguel Was Released From All Elite Wrestling

Fresh information has surfaced regarding the abrupt and confusing release of Trey Miguel from All Elite Wrestling, which reportedly occurred only days after he signed a contract with the company.

Speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez shed light on the situation, making it clear that the decision did not come from AEW’s day-to-day wrestling operations or locker room leadership. “No one’s really saying much. Well, some people are saying certain things, but my understanding is whatever it is, it came from up above,” Alvarez explained.

Alvarez emphasized that the release had nothing to do with backstage issues, roster conflicts, or AEW President Tony Khan. “I know there’s a lot of rumors but it had nothing to do with anybody in AEW talent, anything like that, or Tony. Something happened from way up and he was released.”

Miguel’s release unfolded during a whirlwind weekend for his longtime stablemates The Rascalz — Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed.

The trio officially debuted for AEW on Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision, appearing in a backstage segment. Fans immediately noticed Miguel’s absence, which became more concerning when he posted a message on social media the following day announcing he was: “Taking a break from wrestling”

He also asked fans to respect his privacy and continue supporting The Rascalz.

Despite his on-screen absence, reports suggest Miguel was physically present during AEW’s tapings that week. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Miguel was backstage in Phoenix for both AEW Dynamite and Collision, but was not used on either show.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select reported that AEW had offered a better deal than TNA Wrestling in order to sign The Rascalz. Miguel, Wentz, Xavier, and Reed all reportedly agreed to multi-year contracts — making Miguel’s release shortly afterward all the more surprising.

Alvarez reiterated that the root cause appears to be a specific, high-level issue, rather than a traditional wrestling-related decision. “Something happened from way up and he was released.”

As of now, neither AEW nor Miguel has provided further clarification, leaving the situation unresolved and open to speculation. What is clear is that Miguel’s departure was sudden, unusual, and seemingly disconnected from creative plans or locker room dynamics — a rare scenario in modern wrestling contract situations.