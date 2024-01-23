New Entrants Announced For Royal Rumble Match At Saturday’s WWE PLE

By
Matt Boone
-

A new Superstar has been declared for the men’s Royal Rumble match this weekend.

On Tuesday, WWE’s official X account confirmed that Kofi Kingston will be competing in the men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event this coming Saturday night.

Check out the announcement below, and make sure to join us here on Saturday night for live WWE Royal Rumble results coverage.

