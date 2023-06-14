New Gameplay Footage For AEW Fight Forever Video Game Released

New gameplay footage for the new AEW Fight Forever video game has been released.

Fans can get a glimpse of the ladder match mechanics in the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game, as newLEGACYinc has released new gameplay footage of the video game, which shows a match between John Silver and Paul Wight.

The unique battle featured Wight jumping off the top of the ladder and utilized how the flow of those types of matches could go. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno was on commentary playing as Silver.

AEW Fight Forever is set to hit shelves on June 29th, and will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. It is also compatible with Steam Deck.