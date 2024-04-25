New Horror Movie “Dark Match” Starring Chris Jericho Set For Festival Premiere

Chris Jericho will be showing off his acting chops again soon.

The reigning FTW Champion of AEW stars in a horror film titled, ‘Dark Match,’ which will be released later this year, with its’ festival premiere to be announced imminently.

The United Kingdom-based sales and distribution outfit ‘Blue Finch’ will begin sales at the upcoming “The Marché du Film” Cannes Film Market.

Variety reports the following synopsis for the new film, which was written and directed by Lowell Dean:

“In the film, a small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match. When the lights go down, Miss Behave and her friends are pitted against each other in a real fight for their lives. The cast also includes Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead) and Ayisha Issa (Transplant).”

In a recent interview, ‘Dark Match’ writer/director Lowell Dean spoke about the process of writing the movie.

“When I wrote ‘Dark Match’ I questioned if it was too crazy to get made, but within months I was on set in Edmonton, with a hard working cast and crew all pouring their (fake) blood and sweat in the wrestling ring to bring it to life,” he said. “I can’t wait to share this film with the world.”

For more information on the new ‘Dark Match’ horror film starring Chris Jericho, visit Variety.com.