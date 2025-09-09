New Match Added To WWE Wrestlepalooza, Updated Lineup

The opening segment of Monday Night Raw saw a major addition to the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event as The Usos were confirmed to face the powerhouse team of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

The Usos made their way into the arena through the crowd before Jey Uso called out Reed and Breakker, accusing them of having “screwed up.” The two soon appeared on the entrance ramp, with Reed taking verbal shots at Jimmy Uso for showing up on Raw. Reed referred to himself as the “Tribal Thief,” which prompted chants of “Roman Reigns” from the live audience. He reminded fans that he had already dealt with Reigns in the past and would now deal with The Usos.

Jimmy Uso then revealed that he and his brother had spoken to WWE official Adam Pearce, who sanctioned the match for Wrestlepalooza.

The confrontation quickly escalated as LA Knight rushed the ring and launched an attack on Reed and Breakker. A chaotic brawl broke out around ringside, highlighted by dives from Jey and Jimmy Uso onto their opponents. Back in the ring, Knight attempted his BFT finishing move on Reed, but Reed countered and shoved him into Jey Uso. The miscommunication led to a heated argument between Jey Uso and LA Knight, forcing Jimmy Uso to step in and separate the two.

The tense opening segment not only solidified a blockbuster tag team showdown but also teased potential cracks forming between The Usos and LA Knight heading into the event.

Below is the updated WWE Wrestlepalooza Card:

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar

Tag Team Match

The Usos vs. Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker

World Women’s Championship (Vacant)

IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer