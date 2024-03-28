New Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Collision, Updated Lineup

A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

After taking off this past weekend, AEW Collision returns on TNT this coming Saturday night with the latest installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program, as the road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the 3/30 episode of AEW Collision will feature the return of Ricky Starks & Big Bill, as the former AEW World Tag-Team Champions take on the Top Flight duo of Darius and Dante Martin in the ongoing AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament.

Previously announced for Saturday’s show is the FTR team of Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler taking on The Infantry duo of Carlie Bravo & Cpt. Shawn Dean in another AEW World Tag-Team Championship Tournament bout, as well as Adam Copeland’s first TNT Championship defense in the latest “Cope Open.”

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.