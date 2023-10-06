New Match Announced For This Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in new matches for this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program, the company has announced some new bouts for the show.

On tap for the final WWE TV show heading into their premium live event this weekend is Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio, Austin Theory vs. Dragon Lee, Asuka & Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley & IYO SKY, as well as appearances by Raw Superstars Cody Rhodes, “Main Event” Jey Uso and The Judgment Day.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.