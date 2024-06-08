New Match Confirmed For AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling announced that this week’s episode of Collision will see Kyle O’Reilly take on “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show are Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli) facing FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) in tag team action, and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm battling Lady Frost in a singles match.

This week’s AEW Collision is set to take place at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.