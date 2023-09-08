New Matches Added To Impact Victory Road, Ticket Sales Update, Final Line-Up For Tonight

The 2023 Impact Wrestling Victory Road pay-per-view will air live tonight from White Plains, New York’s Westchester County Center.

Impact has scheduled Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for tonight’s Countdown To Victory Road pre-show.

The 30-minute Countdown To Victory Road pre-show will air live and free on YouTube, Impact Plus, and FITE at 7:30pm ET. After that, the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Impact Plus, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and Fite.

Ticketmaster lists plenty of $34.75 general admission tickets for tonight’s show, but there are only about 60 $50.25 ring and stage area tickets left.

Later tonight, we’ll have coverage of Victory Road and any other events related to the event.

The following is the final Victory Road schedule, with 11 confirmed matches:

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)

Anything Goes Match

Bully Ray vs. PCO

Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show: Open Challenge

Alan Angels vs. TBA

Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show

Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey