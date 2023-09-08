New Matches Added To Impact Victory Road, Ticket Sales Update, Final Line-Up For Tonight

The 2023 Impact Wrestling Victory Road pay-per-view will air live tonight from White Plains, New York’s Westchester County Center.
Impact has scheduled Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey for tonight’s Countdown To Victory Road pre-show.
The 30-minute Countdown To Victory Road pre-show will air live and free on YouTube, Impact Plus, and FITE at 7:30pm ET. After that, the main card will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Impact Plus, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members, and Fite.
Ticketmaster lists plenty of $34.75 general admission tickets for tonight’s show, but there are only about 60 $50.25 ring and stage area tickets left.
Later tonight, we’ll have coverage of Victory Road and any other events related to the event.
The following is the final Victory Road schedule, with 11 confirmed matches:
Impact Knockouts World Title Match
Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)
Impact X-Division Title Match
Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)
Career vs. Title Match
Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King
Dreamer must retire if he fails to win the title.
Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match
The SHAWntourage (Savannah Evans, Gisele Shaw) vs. MK Ultra (Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich) (c)
Anything Goes Match
Bully Ray vs. PCO
Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo
Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
Crazzy Steve vs. Black Taurus
Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show: Open Challenge
Alan Angels vs. TBA
Countdown To Victory Road Pre-show
Moose and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey