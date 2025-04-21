New Netflix Series WWE: Unreal Announced

During Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania 41, a significant announcement was made on commentary: the company will launch a brand-new reality series on Netflix, titled WWE: Unreal.
This new series is set to premiere this summer and will provide fans with an exclusive look “inside the writer’s room.” As of now, no further details have been revealed.
🚨 Michael Cole just announced a new WWE Netflix series called "WWE: Unreal"
THIS IS GONNA BE INTERESTING TO WATCH 🔥#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/La1RQeBwip
— TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) April 21, 2025