New ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released Featuring John Cena

The wait is almost over for fans of John Cena’s hit superhero series, as HBO has released a new teaser trailer for Season 2 of Peacemaker.

The Suicide Squad spinoff, created by James Gunn, returns this August on the MAX streaming service, with Cena once again reprising his role as the absurdly intense, peace-obsessed vigilante.

Originally introduced in the 2021 film The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker became an instant fan favorite, leading to the launch of his solo series in early 2022. The show’s first season finale shattered records, becoming the biggest single-day release for an HBO Max Original at the time.

The series blends dark comedy, brutal action, and surprisingly emotional moments, centered around a character who “loves peace so much, he’s willing to kill for it—even if it means innocent people.” The new teaser continues the show’s trademark irreverence, promising more explosive confrontations and morally questionable missions.

James Gunn once again serves as writer and director. Returning cast members include Steve Agee, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

With Cena’s WWE farewell tour also underway, Peacemaker Season 2 is set to be a major highlight of the summer for fans of both wrestling and DC Comics.

Watch the new teaser trailer below:

A new teaser for ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2 has been released during ‘Inside the NBA’ on TNT. Streaming August 21 on Max. pic.twitter.com/8PALZoKQpb — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) May 7, 2025

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on John Cena’s career, Peacemaker, and all things WWE and entertainment.