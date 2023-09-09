News From Bray Wyatt’s Celebration Of Life, Wyatt’s Sister Pays Tribute, More

This week, Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) was laid to rest. He died unexpectedly on August 24th, at the age of 36.

Braun Strowman shared a graphic for Wyatt’s Celebration of Life, which was held on September 6th. Hurricane Idalia, which hit Florida, reportedly caused a one-week delay in service. Many pro wrestlers and industry workers attended the service, including many from AEW and dozens from WWE.

The graphic includes a photo of Wyatt with the quote “I am the color red,” as seen below. In a world where everything is black and white.”

“Fly high Hoot!!! [broken heart emoji x 3]” Strowman captioned the tweet.

As PWMania.com previously reported, on his “Extreme Life” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed the service and revealed that AEW President Tony Khan sent a jet to Florida to transport the AEW talent to Indianapolis for Dynamite so that they could attend and pay their respects to Wyatt.

“A big shout out to Tony (Khan), he took care of everybody really good,” Hardy said. “He sent a jet down there, carried all the AEW talents up to TV in Indianapolis. I was very grateful for that, and definitely appreciated it. Once again, just showing how good-hearted of a human being he is. He really made it work out so that everyone who wanted to attend could attend.”

Hardy also spoke about how the pro wrestling community came together to remember Wyatt.

“There were several AEW guys that attended the service, and like the whole WWE was there,” he said. “It was so crazy to see everybody, this gathering, to get everybody in one room, exchange pleasantries with everybody, it was so sad that we were reunited, everybody, in those circumstances.”

He continued, “It was an important moment to let him know as not only my friend but someone I worked with, my tag team partner, someone I really liked a lot, someone I had lots of love for, to be there and let him know that I was there for his ceremony when he passed away to honor him and celebrate his life.”

Mika Rotunda, Wyatt’s sister, posted two tributes this week, which you can see below with Strowman’s post:

Fly high Hoot!!! 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/mohLNMqVNE — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) September 7, 2023