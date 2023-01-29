News on How Cody Rhodes Trained and Dropped Weight for His WWE Royal Rumble Return

For Saturday night’s WWE Royal Rumble event, Cody Rhodes, who defeated Seth Rollins at Hell In a Cell last fall, reportedly underwent what was described as a boxing training camp to get back in fighting shape. Rhodes fought that match with a complete tear of his pectoral muscle.

He is said to have reduced his body fat from 17.7% to less than 9%.

Rhodes won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. You can check out highlights from the Men’s Royal Rumble by clicking here.

Click here for WWE Royal Rumble results.