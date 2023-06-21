NHL Chicago Blackhawks Gifts CM Punk With Special Championship Belt

CM Punk has a new championship belt to add to his giant red velvet bag.

While at the United Center in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois for the series premiere of AEW Collision last weekend, “The Best in the World” met up with Tommy Hawk, the mascot of his beloved NHL team, the Chicago Blackhawks.

During the meeting, “The Second City Saint” was gifted a special Chicago Blackhawks Championship belt, which he posed for pictures with alongside Tommy Hawk.

Check it out below.

CM Punk with the Chicago Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk. pic.twitter.com/CzzNNKrykc — Best of CM Punk (@BestOfCMPunk) June 20, 2023