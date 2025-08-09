Jushin “Thunder” Liger To Be Inducted Into RevPro Hall Of Fame

RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) has announced that the legendary Japanese pro wrestler Jushin “Thunder” Liger will be inducted into their Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony will take place during the Global Wars UK event, specifically on the first night, which is scheduled for Friday, August 22nd, at the Crystal Palace National Sports Centre in London, England.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Friday August 22nd

Crystal Palace National Sports Centre

A man who could be in any Hall of Fame for his contributions to wrestling.

But to RevPro Specifically:

* He was the first NJPW wrestler to be showcased on a RevPro event opening the door to a great relationship

* Without him the first RevPro York Hall show (which he headlined) wouldn’t have happened or been anywhere near as successful

* He was the first British J Cup Winner. Putting the tournament on the map.

* His last UK match was at the 8 Year Anniversary Show and now at the 13 Year Anniversary:

JUSHIN LIGER ENTERS THE REVPRO HALL OF FAME