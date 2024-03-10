Nia Jax On Jade Cargill: “I Feel Like We Could Make Magic”

WWE star Nia Jax recently appeared on an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she would love to get in the ring with Jade Cargill as she believes they could make magic.

Jax said, “I mean, look at Jade. You just look at her. She looks like she’s molded from clay. She’s incredibly beautiful and strong, and she carries herself so well. I would love to get in the ring with her. I feel like we could make magic. I have never been able to have that singles match with Bianca Belair. And that girl is just, you know, she’s top tier. Rhea Ripley is up there as well. But Bianca Belair, she’s somebody I’ve never been able to lock up with, you know, one-on-one. I want to be able to showcase that because she’s never faced anybody like Nia Jax. Like, yes, she is the strongest and she is the EST. But I do believe that the EST and the Irresistible Force could definitely make some magic.”

