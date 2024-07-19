Nic Nemeth Believes TNA Slammiversary 2024 “Could Be Jumping Over A Ledge Here For The Company”

Nic Nemeth (previously Dolph Ziggler) hyped the 2024 TNA Slammiversary PPV event during a Paltrocast interview with Darren Paltrowitz.

“This is something I’m genuinely excited about. Not just Slammiversary, not just the match that I’m in. The card and this moment for TNA, I think it’s a really special thing. We have Matt [Hardy] showing up, Jeff showing up. It’s really exciting for me, looking up and down this card and everyone being excited about it, and the really cool part is the roster is excited because they’re gonna have a big stage, and they really deserve it. This roster has earned it.

I’ve only been there six months, whatever it is, but watching all these, some solidified main eventers and a lot more young up-and-comers who have earned this spot on this card, I’m really excited for them because TNA, this could be a special moment. This really could be jumping over a ledge here for the company. Every match is gonna try and outdo itself.”



(quotes courtesy of Colin Tessier)