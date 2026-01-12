Nic Nemeth Explains Why Humility Matters Before Chasing Stardom

Top TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth spoke with 12-year-old Theresa Ann of Square Family Wrestling about various topics, including how he got into professional wrestling.

Nemeth said, “My dad took me to a show when I was five years old. We sat in the nosebleed seats really far away. And back then there was no Trons, no fireworks. It’s just a ring and somebody played a record and put a microphone by it for music. And I said, ‘I want to do this forever.’ And my dad signed me up for [amateur] wrestling. And it was very different, that kind of wrestling. So once I got it, I said, ‘I’m going to do this because I love performing in front of people, but also beating people up.’”

On the best advice he has received:

“Let’s see. There’s good advice and bad advice. First of all, sometimes people would say, ‘Go kick down the door and tell the boss you want the ball, and you want to run with it.’ And sometimes that’s the case if you know what you’re doing. But if you’re still up and coming, sometimes being humble and going out and stealing the show points that out to the boss better than yelling at them. So when in doubt, start off humble. Don’t say that forever. You want to get go above and beyond, you’ve got to step on some toes and crack some skulls and break a few eggs. But what really matters is, if you think you’re ready to go, you go out there and you steal the show and tell everyone to follow that when you come back.”

On his dream match:

“My dream match would be against Mr. Perfect, which a lot of people know as Curt Hennig from the ’80s in AWA, before he became Mr. Perfect in WWF. He is a — you know, actual shooter wrestling background. And him and Nick Bockwinkle had one of my absolute favorite matches that people don’t really know about. But he could do it all. He had the charisma, the talent, the entertainment. He could talk, he could walk, he could back it up, he looked great, and he could also tap you out if he had to. So that’s a real renaissance man in the business of renaissance men and women in 2020.”

