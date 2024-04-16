Nic Nemeth On WWE Having Cody Rhodes Win The Universal Title At WrestleMania 40

Former WWE star and current TNA star Nic Nemeth recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE’s decision of having Cody Rhodes win the title at WrestleMania 40.

Nemeth said, “It was the right call.” “I knew, we all knew there’d be shenanigans, and people coming down. I was just hoping that one, it wasn’t nonstop run-ins from the heroes that you grew up on, and then they saved the day. I just wanted them to neutralize all the outside interference, and then get back to it.”

On Seth Rollins being a team player during the feud:

“We were all a few months ago going ‘Who’s he going to tear it down with for the World Heavyweight Championship?’” “And he puts it all on hold, multiple different times, to help one person tell one story that will lead the company down the line. That’s a huge thing that we kind of overlook that happens a lot, and you have to remember that. You have to remember that when Seth needs a favor down the line, it’s time for Cody to jump on the grenade for him one day and go ‘Okay, you go tell your story brother.’ Because all we are is stories, and there just can’t be one.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.