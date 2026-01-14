Nic Nemeth Working On New Talk Segment Concept For TNA

Top TNA Wrestling star and pro wrestling veteran Nic Nemeth held a Q&A session on his Twitter (X) account on Tuesday.

During the session, he was asked if he had ever considered hosting his own in-ring talk show. The former TNA World Champion revealed that he is currently working on a plan for a segment called “TNA Minute.”

Nemeth wrote, “*TNA MINUTE*

Ala spade’s Hollywood Minute on SNL. Currently working on it.”

“Hollywood Minute” was a sketch on Saturday Night Live that David Spade hosted from 1992 to 1998. Initially part of Weekend Update, the segment featured Spade making humorous remarks about various celebrities. This segment notably created tension between Spade and Eddie Murphy after Spade suggested that Murphy was no longer a box office draw.

Currently, Nemeth holds the Call Your Shot trophy and hinted during last week’s TNA iMPACT that he would cash it in on the winner of the TNA World Championship Match between Mike Santana and Frankie Kazarian, which will take place in this week’s debut episode of iMPACT on AMC.