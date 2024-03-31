Nick Aldis Addresses Why WWE Is Firing On All Cylinders Right Now

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently spoke with Gabby AF on a number of topics including why the company is firing on all cylinders right now.

Aldis said, “Some of the reason that the company is firing on all cylinders so much is because there is a real breath of experience and I mean this in a sense of, behind the scenes, there’s a lot of TNA fingerprints and I think that lends itself well because for me, I developed a lot of my skill set by working with limited resources, particularly with the NWA. How could I make the most out of this thing, but I don’t have this huge team of people, I don’t have the ability to go, yeah, send this to that department and they’ll do this and that with it and then we’ll produce this thing and then we can go to this location and shoot this, no, we got to figure out how to bootstrap this thing, right? Raw was Chicago last night, and Cody referenced it like, ‘Oh, Chicago has been very kind to me.’ A six year timeline back to what he and I were able to accomplish there. It’s like, there’s value in having people all around your orbit who have been able to squeeze as much juice as possible out of every opportunity.”

On the other WWE producers working backstage:

“Obviously, you need people who are familiar with the WWE way of doing things, because you need people to maximize that system. For me, I’m still figuring out, ‘Oh, we have a person for that?’ Because my instinct still is to sort of figure it out but it’s like, no, no, there’s a guy for that, you can just ask them. At the same time, having all of these different guys, like Abyss, is back there, Bobby Roode is back there, Shane Helms is back there, Petey Williams is back there, Daivari is back there. [These] are all guys that have accomplished things at all sorts of different levels of resources, like we know how to handle a crisis, we know how to make the most out of something when it falls into our lap, we know how to make the most out of something even if it doesn’t seem like very much. Those are all of the skills that we can use to make the better show possible, and then you plug that into this energy source and this incredible amount of resources and the revenue that the company is doing. I know it’s cliche but, the sky is the limit.”

