Nick Aldis Addresses Wrestling Again While Committed To GM Role

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis appeared on Keepin’ It 100 to discuss various topics, including his interest in returning to in-ring action.

Aldis said, “It’s not really been talked about one way or the other. Of course, dude [I want to wrestle]. I mean, you know, it’s like Matt Cardona is a perfect example, where it’s like, ‘stay ready.’”

On being committed to his role as SmackDown GM:

“I also made a commitment to this role. So, it’s kind of like, ‘Hey, this is this is my spot on the show. This is my gig.’ Going back to when this was first laid out to me, it was two years ago — which is crazy to think now it’s already been two years — but when I talked about it with Mickie [James], there was kind of this little thing of like, ‘Wow, like I’m not gonna be a wrestler. Like that’s weird, right?’ I was 36 when this was laid out to me as well. So it was a bit kind of like — it felt weird, but at the same time, I just went, ‘Well, this is the spot being offered to me, I’m going to be the best GM I can possibly be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)