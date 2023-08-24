Nick Aldis Shadowing Behind-The-Scenes In WWE For Producer Role

Nick Aldis is being groomed for a job in WWE.

His wife, Mickie James-Aldis, recently spoke with Muscle Man Malcolm for an interview, during which she spoke about how Aldis has been shadowing to become a producer in WWE.

“He’s been shadowing there, but he’s never produced me,” she said. “I do think that he’s going to be an incredible producer if that works out and they love that and he loves that. I also believe in my husband in anything he does, and I think he’s an incredible wrestler, an incredible champion, an incredible artist with everything he does.”

She continued, “He’s a professional, an incredible businessman with legacy supplements. An incredible dad, an incredible husband. I’m always going to toot his horn, but I feel it comes off as very biased when I say it. I’m really grateful he has this opportunity, and if he takes it, I hope it’s because he loves it and they love him. If they don’t and he doesn’t, I just know the wonderful things he’s going to do.”

