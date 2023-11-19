Nick Hogan Arrested In Clearwater, Florida On DUI Charges

TMZ reports that Nick Hogan, son of WWE Hall of Famer “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan, was recently arrested in Clearwater, Florida on DUI charges. It was mentioned on the report that Nick got busted Saturday morning just before 4AM in Clearwater, where cops booked him on suspicion of driving under the influence, noting he allegedly refused to submit to sobriety testing.

The exact circumstances that led up to Nick’s arrest are unclear for now, but they authorities are logging this as a misdemeanor. This is not the first time Nick was involved in a car accident. Back in the early 2000s when he was just 17 years of age, Hulk Hogan’s son was involved in a scary car accident. Nick was driving with a Marine friend of his named John Graziano, who suffered a serious brain injury from the wreck, but survived.

Nick ultimately pleaded no contest to reckless driving involving serious bodily injury and in the lead-up to that plea, cops had alleged alcohol was involved. Nick then went on to serve an 8-month jail sentence in the aftermath.

You can check out the mugshot below.