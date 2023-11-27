Nick Hogan’s Arraignment Date In His DUI Case Has Been Set

On a Saturday morning earlier this month in Clearwater, Florida, Nick Hogan, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, was arrested for DUI.

Police pulled him over after they thought he was driving while intoxicated, and he refused to submit to a sobriety test. He was on his way home from a bikini competition at his father’s restaurant.

According to PWInsider, Hogan will be arraigned for misdemeanor DUI on 12/18 at 9 a.m. Hogan had previously entered a not guilty plea through his attorney.

Nick rose to fame in the 2000s as a reality TV star on the VH1 show “Hogan’s Knows Best.” In recent years, Nick has served as the DJ for karaoke nights at Hogan’s Beach Shop in the Clearwater area.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s son had previously been involved in a car accident in 2007, which left his friend, John Graziano, with brain damage. As a result, Nick was sentenced to 8 months in prison.