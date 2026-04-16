Nick Khan Confirms WrestleMania 43 Will Take Place In Saudi Arabia

WWE President Nick Khan has confirmed that WrestleMania 43 is planned to take place in Saudi Arabia, marking the first time the company’s flagship event will be held outside of the United States or Canada.

Khan made the announcement during an appearance at the SBJ CAA World Congress of Sports in Los Angeles, where he addressed WWE’s ongoing global expansion.

“We’re doing WrestleMania next year in Saudi. First time ever, WrestleMania will be outside the United States or Canada. We’ve had a big, fruitful partnership with them,” Khan said.

Khan did not comment on WWE’s next expected premium live event in Saudi Arabia, which has reportedly been targeted for June but has yet to be officially announced. The company is said to have three PLEs scheduled in the region for 2026.

According to The Sporting Tribune, Khan also responded to criticism of WWE’s partnership with Saudi Arabia, describing negative reactions as coming from a “vocal minority.” He reiterated that WWE’s decision-making is guided by business metrics such as ratings, revenue, and overall relevance.

Khan also addressed WrestleMania 42 ticket sales at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, acknowledging that they have trailed behind last year’s pace but expressing confidence in the event’s overall success.

“The marketplace dictates the ticket price,” Khan said, noting that lower-priced tickets are often resold at higher values on the secondary market.

On overall sales, Khan said they are “feeling good” and that after setting records the last two years, “we think it’s going to get close to that record, but fingers crossed.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.