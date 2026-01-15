Nick Khan Held Multiple High-Level Meetings In Busy Day For WWE

According to PWInsider.com, WWE President Nick Khan had a busy day on Tuesday, January 13th.

He attended meetings for Zuffa Boxing in Washington, D.C., before flying to Los Angeles, California, to present the company at a Fanatic Studios launch event.

This follows the announcement that Fanatics will produce a BBQ travel series featuring the reigning WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Usos.

The report also mentioned that Khan met with Dina Titus, his former teacher at UNLV, who shared a photo of their meeting on her Twitter (X) account.

Titus wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting with @WWE President Nick Khan who happens to be a former student of mine @UNLV.”