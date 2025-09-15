Nigel McGuinness Announces He’s Expecting First Child

AEW announcer and part-time in-ring competitor Nigel McGuinness has shared some life-changing news. The former Ring of Honor World Champion and his partner, Kaori, have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The announcement was made on Kaori’s official Instagram account and has quickly drawn an outpouring of congratulations from fans and wrestlers across the globe. Messages of support have flooded in as the couple prepares to welcome their newest addition.

McGuinness, who serves as the color commentator for AEW Collision, has had a resurgent 2025 both personally and professionally. After being forced to retire from in-ring competition for over a decade due to medical issues, he made a remarkable return in 2024. Since then, he has stepped back inside the squared circle three times, with his most recent outing coming at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in August, where he challenged Zack Sabre Jr. for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Between his acclaimed commentary work and his inspiring comeback story, McGuinness has become a central figure in AEW programming once again.

Fans can check out the full announcement below: