Nikki Bella Addresses Rumors About Her Injury

Nikki Bella has addressed speculation surrounding her recent ankle injury, setting the record straight and defending Nia Jax from online criticism.

Speaking on The Nikki and Brie Show, Bella pushed back on claims that Jax was responsible for the injury during the March 27 episode of SmackDown, where she and Brie Bella faced Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair.

“At first, Nia had gotten a lot of heat online, and she actually helped me,” Nikki said.

Bella explained that by the end of the match, she was unable to put any weight on her foot and realised the injury was serious. As the post-match sequence approached, she warned Jax about her condition.

“When she came to take me out, I go, ‘Please, no. My foot hurts so bad.’ She’s like, ‘Wait, what?’… She helped me step out.”

Nikki emphasised that Jax’s actions likely prevented further damage.

“People made it like she injured me. No, Nia actually really helped me in that moment. I would have belly flopped on the ground if I had gotten thrown out.”

Despite the severity of the injury — which included fractures, sprains, and ligament damage — Nikki continued working through the remainder of the match and even took part in the post-match angle involving Jax and Lash Legend.

The injury ultimately ruled her out of WrestleMania 42, where she was replaced by Paige. Paige went on to team with Brie Bella to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Nikki’s comments provide important clarity on the situation and highlight the in-ring communication that helped avoid an even more serious outcome.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and updates.