Nikki Bella Almost Contacted Tony Khan About Joining AEW Following Mercedes Mone’s Debut

Nikki and Brie Garcia, also known as The Bella Twins, haven’t done anything in wrestling since leaving WWE in March 2023.

They last competed in a 30-woman Royal Rumble match in 2022. They were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 as part of the 2020 class. The ceremony was postponed by a year due to the pandemic.

They were scheduled to appear on the RAW 30th Anniversary show but were pulled a week before the event. Following the show, the WWE Hall of Famers criticized WWE for not featuring “anything from the women’s evolution” during the broadcast.

After leaving WWE, they continued to run their businesses and host a weekly podcast.

Nikki revealed on the Nikki & Brie Show that she seriously considered joining AEW shortly after Mercedes Mone’s arrival in March.

She said, “Since we’ve been lifting so much, we always say, we always start to get that wrestling mindset, ‘We’re going to go back and do this story and cut this promo.’ You get it, but how serious I got where I was like, ‘Okay, I think I can do maybe a year at AEW and I can do it every week.’ When I saw Mercedes [Mercedes Mone] debut and cut her promo, that line stuck with me, ‘Here, we’re going to make the evolution worldwide.’ I was like, ‘They do.’ It goes into many leagues, is what she means, it doesn’t have to be at one place. It can be at all these places where all these women are wrestling at. I go, ‘Brie, I think I can do it for a year. I can do it here to here and go every week.’ Then, I thought of Matteo. I had a good week of like, ‘This is it. I’m going to call Tony Khan. I’m your girl. I will commit.’ Then, I was like, ‘I can’t do that to my son right now. He needs me.”

You can check out the complete show below:



