Nikki Bella Calls Seth Rollins’ SummerSlam Cash-In “The Greatest Ever”

The shocking ending to WWE SummerSlam, where Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion, continues to dominate conversation across the wrestling world. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was in attendance for the event and called the moment “the greatest ever.”

The main event saw CM Punk dethrone GUNTHER to capture the World Championship in what many believed would be a feel-good conclusion to the show. However, the celebration was cut short by a crutch-wielding Rollins, who had been selling a knee injury for weeks. What appeared to be a surprise promo turned into a shocking swerve, as Rollins threw down his crutches and sprinted to the ring, cashing in on Punk and walking out with the title.

Speaking on the What’s Your Story With Stephanie McMahon podcast, Bella shared her real-time reaction from inside the stadium suite.

“I think what I loved is that we were so happy for Punk. We’re all walking back up from the suite, going, think it’s over. And when [Rollins’] music hit, I was like, oh, is he just gonna come cut a promo? Because I was shocked he was even there. Didn’t he have surgery? I had a 30-minute conversation with him at Evolution about how bad his knee was. I even talked to Becky about it. So I’m really thinking, okay, this is a promo.”

But the moment Rollins dropped his crutches, Bella knew it was something bigger.

“I’m even getting chills when those crutches dropped. I was like, is he out of his mind? No way. And when he ran down, I was like, no. I haven’t felt that shocked in years. That’s what I love about WWE — moments like that. It was so fun, and feeling that energy from the crowd reminded me why nobody can touch WWE. To me, this was the greatest ever.”

Rollins’ cash-in not only crowned him Undisputed Champion but also created one of the most memorable SummerSlam moments in recent history.

Fans can listen to Nikki Bella’s full interview below: