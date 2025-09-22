Nikki Bella Criticizes Her WWE 2K25 Character: “The Whole Thing’s Terrible”

Nikki Bella isn’t happy with how she looks in WWE 2K25.

On the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki and her sister Brie discussed her character model in the game — and they didn’t hold back.

Brie bluntly called the in-game version of her twin sister “super ugly” with a “weird a** haircut,” prompting Nikki to identify the look as a bob hairstyle she wore during her 2021 Royal Rumble return. But she agreed that the rendering overall missed the mark. “Girl, the whole thing’s terrible,” Nikki admitted.

The WWE Hall of Famer said the model left her questioning how the developers see her. “Think of how I feel. I go, ‘That’s what you guys think of me? That’s how you think I look?’”

Brie even joked that her son Buddy could have done a better job with the haircut, while Nikki delivered the harshest critique of all: “I look like I was left in a field for years.”

The Bella Twins are featured in WWE 2K25 as part of the game’s Legends roster, honoring their careers in WWE. But while the game continues to generate buzz for its roster depth and presentation, Nikki’s reaction highlights how hit-or-miss Superstar likenesses can become a major talking point among both fans and the wrestlers themselves.