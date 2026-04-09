Nikki Bella Injury Could Lead To Major WrestleMania 42 Match Change

WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, consisting of Brie Bella and Nikki Bella, are scheduled to compete against Charlotte Flair and Alexa, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, as well as the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend), in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 42, Night One.

However, Nikki is currently dealing with an ankle injury sustained during a brawl with Jax on the March 31 episode of SmackDown, and she has not yet been medically cleared to compete at the event.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, if Nikki is not medically cleared in time for WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nevada, The Kabuki Warriors will replace The Bella Twins in the Fatal 4-Way Women’s Tag Team Championship Match. Alvarez also mentioned that if Nikki is cleared by the WWE medical team, the company will announce a match between IYO SKY and Asuka for the Premium Live Event (PLE).

Additionally, Bodyslam+ reported that, despite WWE unveiling the card for Night One and Night Two, the match between IYO SKY and Asuka is still expected to take place at The Showcase of the Immortals. Notably, SKY recently challenged Asuka to a match at WrestleMania via social media. However, it remains unclear what will happen to SKY if The Kabuki Warriors replace The Bella Twins in the Women’s Tag Team Title Match.