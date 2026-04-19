Nikki Bella Reveals Details Of Injury That Kept Her Out Of WrestleMania 42

Nikki Bella has shared new details on the injury that ruled her out of WrestleMania 42 Night One.

Taking to Instagram, Bella confirmed the full severity of the issue, revealing she had suffered multiple forms of damage to her ankle.

“Fractured, tore and sprained my ankle. It’s been a painful two weeks.”

She added that she plans to address the situation in more detail soon, likely on her podcast alongside Brie Bella.

During the WrestleMania 42 post-show, Bella also disclosed that she underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama. She noted that she crossed paths with Paige at the same facility — a detail that adds further context to Paige ultimately stepping in as her replacement.

Bella had been seen wearing a walking boot following a late-March episode of SmackDown and initially told fans she expected to return within a week. Despite still being in the boot leading into WrestleMania weekend, she publicly maintained that she would compete, leaving her status uncertain right up until the event.

In the end, Paige replaced her in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, teaming with Brie Bella and capturing the titles.

At this time, there is no confirmed timetable for Nikki Bella’s return following surgery.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more WrestleMania 42 fallout and injury updates.