Nikki Bella Reveals She’s Looking To Change Her Character In Current Run

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is in the middle of a full-time comeback and has opened up about her goals for this new chapter of her career. The former Divas Champion revealed that while her initial plan was to return as the nostalgic “Fearless Nikki” character, she now feels motivated to evolve and push herself creatively.

Speaking on her SiriusXM podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, Nikki explained that her return is not just about nostalgia, but about proving she can still hang in today’s WWE.

“As far as me personally, one thing I knew that I wanted out of this comeback and I still do is one, to get back into my strong shape and my wrestling shape and to get to a place where I used to be many years ago,” Nikki said. “And then it was to get myself into the wrestling place of this new era. Like, ‘Okay, how far can I push myself beyond my comfort zone and how can I hang in this era?’”

She went on to note that her move set and in-ring style have already evolved once before, after returning from a career-threatening neck injury, and she expects to make further adjustments during her current run.

Initially, Nikki planned to simply present the nostalgic version of her character, but her mindset has shifted. She also praised WWE’s new, more collaborative creative process, which she says is “very different than before.”

“I wanted to keep Fearless Nikki as Fearless Nikki because to me, my comeback was more about being nostalgia and ‘Okay, here’s this Hall of Famer and this legend, so let’s just keep her as is,’” she explained. “That was my mindset… but now being in it, I’m actually wanting to kind of change her a little bit… I do work with creative every week hands on. I love being hands-on. Everyone there is hands-on. It’s actually very different than before. Even when we do promos, you know, we used to get handed something and it’s way different now. It’s really cool.”

Nikki Bella returned to WWE earlier this year and has quickly re-established herself as a top star in the women’s division.

Her full conversation is available below.