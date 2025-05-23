Nikki Bella Shuts Down WWE Evolution 2 Rumors

Nikki Bella is setting the record straight following growing fan speculation that she had confirmed WWE’s Evolution 2 pay-per-view was in the works — clarifying that her much-teased July announcement has nothing to do with WWE and everything to do with Hollywood.

Rumors began swirling after Bella hinted back in April that there was a “really big announcement” coming in July that fans would be excited about. Many immediately connected the dots to recent reports suggesting WWE may be considering a return of its all-women’s event, Evolution, later this summer.

However, on a recent episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, the former Divas Champion addressed the situation head-on.

“I did not confirm the Evolution pay-per-view,” Nikki stated. “The thing I was saying that I was going to be part of in July — I just need to kill this because I see it everywhere. I’m in a movie. I can’t announce it yet, but it’s a movie that I’m in in July.”

Bella said she originally intended to keep the movie role under wraps but felt obligated to clarify due to the level of speculation.

“I didn’t want to say the movie part, but now I feel like I have to say it because everyone thinks I’m confirming Evolution.”

While she couldn’t reveal the film’s title or details just yet, Nikki shared that she’ll be playing a “great character” and that the project was “a lot of fun to play.” She added, “I can’t wait to talk about it.”

As of now, WWE has not officially announced any plans for a second Evolution event. The first and only Evolution pay-per-view took place in October 2018, featuring an all-female card that remains highly regarded by fans and talent alike.

