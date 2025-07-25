Nikki Bella Teases Possible WWE Return For Brie Bella

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke with Access Hollywood about various topics, including the upcoming return of her sister and fellow WWE Hall of Famer, Brie Bella, to the company.

Nikki Bella said, “I do think Brie will be there at some point. I mean, how do we not have Brie Mode back, how do the Bella Twins not grace that WWE ring, right? A lot of people want her back, the internet is loud about it, the Bella Army.”

“You never know when Brie Mode will show up…”

“What I keep telling people is keep tuning in and you never know when Brie Mode will show up.”

Brie recently stated that she will not be appearing at WWE SummerSlam this year. Could she be bluffing?

You can check out Nikki Bella’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)