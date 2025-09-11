Nikki Bella Wants WWE Creative To Revisit AJ Lee Rivalry

The surprise return of AJ Lee has the wrestling world buzzing, and one of her most iconic rivals, Nikki Bella, is hoping WWE gives fans a chance to see them together on-screen once again.

Speaking on her SiriusXM podcast, The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she and AJ recently had a “great” backstage conversation and reminisced about their history as rivals.

She said, “AJ’s back, and so she and I were chatting for a bit backstage, and we both were just saying, you know, how crazy it is, but she was like, ‘I just love that you’re here, why I’m back,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m so happy you’re back,’ and I’m like, ‘We both look so good. Us Latinas.’ It was great talking to her. It just took me back. When she and I were chatting, it took me back to back in the day.”

Bella and AJ were central figures of WWE’s Divas division in the early 2010s, with their feud over the Divas Championship producing some of the era’s most memorable moments. With both women now back in WWE, fans have been speculating about a potential reunion — and Nikki wants it to happen.

“I actually hope we get a moment because when you think about it, everyone’s talking about it on the internet and it is true. I mean, we were so much of each other’s most important stories at that time with the Divas Championship before she had left and even with you and Paige, it was so much about us, and so the fact that we both are there. We have to have a moment… I’m hoping at some point we have that interaction because I know the fans would love it and it would be fun.”

Nikki added that even a short backstage segment on Raw would give fans the nostalgic moment they’re asking for, while also acknowledging both women’s legacies.

With AJ Lee’s return already creating major buzz, a potential interaction between her and Nikki Bella could be one of WWE’s most talked-about throwback moments of the year.